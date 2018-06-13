Jury orders Rams to pay Reggie Bush a total of $12.5 million for injury

A St. Louis jury has awarded former Bills running back Reggie Bush $12.45 million in his lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, who were formerly the St. Louis Rams.

Bush suffered a severe knee injury in a game at the Edward Jones Dome in 2015 and the jury found the Rams 100 percent liable.

"I'm very happy with the verdict," Bush told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after the verdict. "The people spoke and decided very fairly."

Bush, who played for San Francisco at the time, filed suit in 2016 after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during a game against the St. Louis Rams on Nov. 1, 2015. Bush was returning a punt when he went out of bounds, slipped and fell on a strip of exposed concrete about 35 feet behind the 49ers bench.

Bush's last season was 2016 with the Bills, when he had only 12 carries for minus-3 yards and a touchdown. He caught seven passes for 90 yards.

Bush, who announced his retirement last year, said the injury not only ended his season, but "it ultimately ended my career. I wasn't ready to end. I wanted to keep playing. I wanted to go out on my own terms. I never envisioned, as a little boy, my career ending, slipping and falling on concrete during a football game.