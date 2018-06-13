JOHNSTON, Bruce Francis

JOHNSTON - Bruce Francis Age 71, of, passed away Saturday morning, June 9, 2018 at Lewis County General Hospital. The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Mr. Tom Yousey officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the Funeral Service at the funeral home. A gathering at Jeb's Restaurant will immediately follow the Funeral Service. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Maxine Kohler, formerly of Buffalo; a sister, Leslie Johnston of Boston and Nantucket, MA; two step-grandchildren, Sovereign Lyman and Christian Withey; nine step great-grandchildren; many cousins and their families. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com