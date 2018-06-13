JETTE, Sophie Mae "Tootie"

Of Getzville, passed away on June 9, 2018. Mrs. Jette was born on April 18, 1927 to Stephen and Sophie Loncar; she was preceded in death by Carl Noel Jette, Sr., her husband of 66 years. Tootie's passing legacies include her love of music, dancing and literature together with her infinite love of baking and cooking for friends and family. She is survived by four sons and daughter-in-laws: Carl (Laura), Alan (Sharon), David (Catherine) and Michael (Sharon); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Friday, June 15 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Buffalo. The family is being served by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.