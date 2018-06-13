Deaths Death Notices
INMAN, Richard G.
INMAN - Richard G. Of Orchard Park, NY, June 11, 2018; beloved husband of 67 years to Rita J. (Farr); father of Karen L. (Jim Roistacher) Inman and Bonnie (Jeffrey) Stiber; grandfather of David Roistacher and Alicia Roistacher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, 5-7 PM, at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park and also Friday from 9-11 AM, with services to follow at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
F.E. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
