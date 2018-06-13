INMAN, Richard G.

INMAN - Richard G. Of Orchard Park, NY, June 11, 2018; beloved husband of 67 years to Rita J. (Farr); father of Karen L. (Jim Roistacher) Inman and Bonnie (Jeffrey) Stiber; grandfather of David Roistacher and Alicia Roistacher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, 5-7 PM, at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park and also Friday from 9-11 AM, with services to follow at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075.