Historic clock tower on fire-ravaged Fredonia church to be razed

The signature clock tower atop the Family Church in the Village of Fredonia had, for more than a century, helped to define the streetscape along Barker Common.

It will be coming down permanently Monday.

The 130-year-old tower was destroyed May 4 in a two-alarm blaze that left the historic church building badly scorched and water-soaked.

Until the building can be completely renovated, it will remain vacant for at least a year and a temporary roof will be installed as part of the renovation process, said the Rev. Scott Wise, associate pastor of the Family Church.

"We want it to be able to withstand the winter elements if we don't manage to have a new tower up before the end of the year," Wise said Wednesday.

Whether or not a new clock will be added to a replacement tower is still up in the air, he added.

The original church structure was built in 1853 and the tower was a later addition. Three different steeples preceded the one that burned. The steeple had been struck by lightning twice, according to historian Douglas H. Shepard at Chautauqua County's historic document center.

In 1999, a renovation plan was initiated, and in 2003, the previous owners of the church and the Fredonia community celebrated a newly renovated steeple with a new digitally controlled clock that replaced the original hand-wound version.

The clock actually belonged to the village and was originally built for the Village Hall across the street. However, the structure couldn't hold the weight of the clock – so it was installed in the church steeple.

"The clock tower has always been a focal point of the village," Frank A. Pagano, village mayor from 1997 to 2009, told The Buffalo News last month, shortly after the fire.

The church building has had several owners over the years.

Family Church bought the building in 2015, and had just finished a $1.3 million renovation of the main building. Wise said they had been raising funds to renovate the clock tower before it was destroyed in the fire.

"We are going to be putting up some kind of pergola tower up there, but we're just not sure what yet," Wise said.

While the church building itself remains structurally sound after the fire, the building sustained significant damage inside.

Most of the original structure has been gutted, Wise said. The cost of demolition and cleanup, so far, has exceeded $500,000. The contents of an addition built onto the rear of the church in the 1960s were also lost in the fire. New ceilings and flooring will have to be added to the building.

"The fire has given us a blank slate to work with," Wise said. "It's given us an opportunity to restore the building more than we did the first time."

Renovation is expected to take about a year.

The church had been in the process of selling the building that formerly housed the church at 45 Lakeview Ave. in Fredonia. Since the fire, church services have been held there and will continue to be, until the church building at 19 Church St. is completely renovated, Wise said.

Meanwhile, he said, church officials and congregants remain upbeat about their situation.

"We're not happy the fire happened, but we're trying to be positive about it. This hasn't derailed us. We're excited about the future," Wise said.