HART, David J.

Of Youngstown, NY. There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating for David J. Hart, 62, of Youngstown, who passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Brookdale Nursing Home in Austintown, from a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. His longtime Companion Ms. Carol Allen was by his bedside when he passed. David will always be remembered and loved by his family and friend for his generosity and big heart also for the way he always put his family first. He was born April 22, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Naomi (Ferguson) Hart. David was a 1974 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High Class and the earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Youngstown State University. David was employed by Dupont Chemical Buffalo as a Project Engineer for over 26 years until his retirement in 2012. David had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid car collector along with being a member of a car club, and enjoyed listening to music. David leaves behind his brother Raymond R. Hart of Miami Florida; Ms. Carol Allen of Austintown; Ms. Allen's two daughters Tracy Segretti of Youngstown, Melissa Segretti and her son Chase Segretti of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per David's request there will be no calling hours; however David's family will greet everyone following the mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman. Burial will take place at Boardman Cemetery. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, send condolences to the family or sign the guest book. In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made in David's name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512 or Saint Vincent DePaul Society 252 E. Wood St., Youngstown, Ohio 44503.