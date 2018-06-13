Michael and Sandy Starks love to spend time outdoors at their Snyder home. They take a great deal of pleasure in decorating, entertaining and gardening.
The patio features a canopy-covered pergola.
String lights and a chandelier enhance the setting at night.
No paper plates or plastic utensils on this table.
A close-up of a place setting.
Yes, those really are fresh asparagus spears mixed in with pink peonies.
Hand-painted wine glasses and an antique French porcelain pitcher are part of the tablescape.
Even the cookies from a nearby bakery are artfully arranged.
Beverages are kept cool in an antique wash tub.
A large covered pot in the corner of the patio is the type of Chinese storage jar used to preserve eggs (often called 100-year or century eggs).
Cast-iron Victorian-era garden furniture is placed beyond the dining area of the patio for additional seating.
The furniture was a 50th birthday gift to Michael Starks from his father.
Another view.
A fountain detail.
You can see the two additional E-Z UP canopies in the background. The couple set them up with tables and chairs for a recent gathering.
Faux gerbera daisies in the bottles of a Sanpellegrino Limonata six pack serve as centerpieces.
The bottles are displayed in the original packaging.
There is a mix of modern and traditional details throughout the garden.
A planter hangs on the fence.
Another planter.
A corner section of the garden.
A close-up of the bust in the garden.
The hosta garden. The hand is actually an antique glove form.
The hosta garden began with a small pot of hostas given to them by Edna M. Lindemann, the original director of what was then called the Burchfield Art Center (now the Burchfield Penney Art Center). The three-leaf hosta came from a country home where hostas displayed at the Pan-American Exhibition in 1901 were later relocated.
A closer view.
One of two stained-glass panels with glass beads on view in the hosta garden.
The statue in the hosta garden.
A fountain in the center of the yard.
Meet Duncan the Dragon, a 5-foot tall iron sculpture.
A blooming planter.
Colorful flowers are everywhere.
A fountain on a wall.
A beautiful vignette.
Another planter hangs on a wall.
The garden shed is found in the back of the garden.
