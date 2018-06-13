Gaffney wins NY Open golf qualifier

Billy Gaffney (Brookfield CC) shot 2-under 69 at Transit Valley on Wednesday to lead the local qualifier for the New York State Open, July 17-19 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale.

The other two berths in the State Open went to Daniel Yustin (Transit Valley) and Colin McGaugh (Seven Oaks CC) who each shot 1-under 70.

The three alternates are Kevin Peters (Ridgemont) and Andrew Romano (Lancaster) who each shot 73 and Tyler Hockenberger (Brook Lea) who had a 74.