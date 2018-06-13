DWI charge against NHL scout accused of stealing, crashing golf cart at Darien Lake is dismissed

A Darien town justice has dismissed the driving while intoxicated charge filed against a scout with the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs who was accused of a drunken spree involving a stolen golf cart last summer at Darien Lake.

Darien Town Justice Michelle Krzemien on April 3 dismissed the most serious of the five charges that Lindsay Hofford, then 53, of Nobleton Ont., faced from the Aug. 26 incident.

Hofford was accused by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies of getting drunk, stealing a golf cart at about 11:40 p.m., hitting another vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident.

A charge of refusing to take a breath test was discharged unconditionally, according to the court. Hofford was ordered to pay fines and surcharges totaling $1,041 for the charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and making an unsafe lane change.

Hofford remains director of eastern area scouting for the Leafs, according to the team's website. A Leafs spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.