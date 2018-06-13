DuBOIS, Helen

DuBOIS - Helen April 10, 2018. Beloved aunt of Robert, the late William, Glenn, Karen, Gary and James; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews and dear friends Suzanne and Michael. Helen was a longtime member of the Verizon Pioneers and the Women's Federation as well a volunteer at Shea's Theater. Family and friends are invited to Helen's Memorial Service on Friday, June 15 at 11 AM at St. John's-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo. www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com