Age 98, of the City of Tonawanda, June 10, 2018; wife of Marvel "Burt" Drake who died in 1956; mother of Sharon (John) Hinze and Sandra (Mitchell) Quick; grandmother of Loriann (Brian) Jones, Michele Hinze, John (Amy) Hinze and Jessica (Matthew Gallitto) Quick; great-grandmother of Kyle (Kristin), Victoria, Kristin, Victor, Austin and Kelsea; predeceased by seven sisters and brothers; also many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 15) , from 5-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM Friday following the visitation. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Erie County SPCA or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com