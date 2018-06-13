Deaths Death Notices
DRAKE, Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Cole)
DRAKE - Elizabeth L. "Betty" (nee Cole)
Age 98, of the City of Tonawanda, June 10, 2018; wife of Marvel "Burt" Drake who died in 1956; mother of Sharon (John) Hinze and Sandra (Mitchell) Quick; grandmother of Loriann (Brian) Jones, Michele Hinze, John (Amy) Hinze and Jessica (Matthew Gallitto) Quick; great-grandmother of Kyle (Kristin), Victoria, Kristin, Victor, Austin and Kelsea; predeceased by seven sisters and brothers; also many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 15) , from 5-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM Friday following the visitation. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Erie County SPCA or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com
Funeral Home:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook