Don't read too much into Bills' rotations this time of year

While some might jump to conclusions based on the rotations during the Bills' minicamp this week, coach Sean McDermott offered perspective on what the lineup looks like. More than a depth chart, it's a rep chart.

"This time of year there's not an overall set depth chart," he said. "We're looking at our roster and trying to find and evaluate players at all positions. That’s some of what we're doing at the quarterback position, is also evaluating other players, so we can evaluate some of the down-the-line receivers with AJ (McCarron) and Nate (Peterman) as well.

"There's a lot of different ways and reasons for doing what we're doing, and that's true at every position. You see some 2s with the 1s and 3s with the 2s. Those are some questions you want to answer this time of year and in the early portion of training camp. Once we get to the second, third and certainly fourth week of training camp, then we'll try to build some continuity with the 1s so it carries into the season."

