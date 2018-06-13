Starbucks with drive-thru should open on Main Street in Amherst this year

The developer seeking to open a Starbucks with a drive-thru in Amherst just outside Williamsville has paid $1.6 million to purchase the building, public records show.

An out-of-town investment group that includes Matthew J. Lester of Rochester bought the property, Lester said. The group bought 5165 Main St., at South Forest Road, last week from Sarjudas Main Street LLC. It is assessed at $890,000.

The building has two storefronts, one occupied by Dunkin' Donuts and one vacant. Dunkin' Donuts will move out and Starbucks will fill the building, Lester said.

Starbucks would relocate its shop at 5429 Main, at California Road in Williamsville, that opened without a drive-thru in 1997. The new location isn't subject to the village's restrictions on new drive-thrus. The Amherst Planning Department is reviewing the developer's plans. Pending approvals and permits, Lester said the Starbucks should open this year.