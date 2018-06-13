Dealer caught with narcotics sentenced to three and a half years in prison

A Buffalo man who was arrested last July with 114 packets of heroin and fentanyl in his pockets was sentenced Tuesday to three and a half years in prison.

Erie County Judge James Bargnesi also ordered two and a half years post-release supervision for Andre Davis, 26, who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Davis was charged after Buffalo Police Department narcotics officers executed a search warrant July 30 at a house on West Avenue. There the officers found Davis and another man, with Davis carrying the drugs. Police also recovered two loaded semi-automatic pistols.

Assistant District Attorney James W. Mansour II of the District Attorney's Narcotics Bureau prosecuted the case.