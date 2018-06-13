DAVIS, Rosemary (Dwyer)

On June 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Harry Davis; treasured mother of Robin (Dennis) Messenger, Laurie (Richard) Drew, Rick (Gina) Davis, and Jeff (Judy) Davis; loving grandmother of Christopher, Caryn, Matthew, Ryan, Adam, Allyson, Sean, Emily, Cort, Tyler, Jason, Liam, Harrison, and Aaron; devoted great grandmother of Nathan, Natalie and Lily; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Saturday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com