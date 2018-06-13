CURLEY, Carolyn Garlock

CURLEY - Carolyn Garlock 76, died in her sleep on June 11, 2018. Born in Alexandria Bay, NY, on May 5, 1942, the daughter of Royal and Mary Wells Garlock, Carolyn was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and she earned her Master's Degree in Math Ed. She taught mathematics throughout her career, winning numerous awards for excellence in teaching, and retiring from Erie Community College after 31 years. One of her favorite accomplishments was a group of highly successful application-based textbooks, titled Mathematics in Action which she wrote and published with a group of math professors from across New York State. Not only was she committed to her students and her school, Carolyn was involved in non-profit work throughout her life. She and her husband, Pat, were leaders in envisioning and building the Orchard Park Pavilion. She was also the founder of the Foundation for Community Betterment's annual Paddle for Betterment in Alexandria Bay; this July will be the 18th year of this event and her legacy will live on. Competitive and always active, Carolyn is remembered by her family for her days performing in water-ski shows in the Thousand Islands. She enjoyed kayaking and "playing" on the River. She loved to win at golf, backgammon, and cribbage with her friends, and Sorry, UNO, or Go Fish with her eight grandchildren. She loved to laugh and have fun. Carolyn never looked for the spotlight, and she always had a kind word and a smile for everyone. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Patrick "Pat" Curley; her daughter Jennifer Curley Reichert and son-in-law Paul; her son Brendan Curley and daughter-in-law Alexis; and her daughter Shannon Curley Tower and son-in-law Nate; and eight grandchildren: Caroline Wells Reichert, Catherine Prenatt Reichert, Lindsay Roberts Curley, Katelyn Garlock Curley, Madelyn Grace Curley, Dylan Patrick Curley, Findlay Royal Tower, and Rylea Patricia Tower. She is also survived by her brother Royal Charles "Bud" Garlock II and sister-in-law Ann Garlock; brother-in-law Michael Curley; four nieces and a nephew, and 11 great-nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Friday, June 15th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Costello Funeral Home in Alexandria Bay, NY. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 16th at 11 am at St. Cyril's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carolyn's memory to the Foundation for Community Betterment (www.communitybetterment.org). Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.