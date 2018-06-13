City of Tonawanda police looking for man who approached girls about 'video'

City of Tonawanda Police distributed surveillance camera images of a man they said approached girls at a convenience store last week and asked the girls "if they wanted to be in a video."

Police said the girls at the store on Delaware Street were "frightened" by the man and then he immediately left the store in a "black, beat-up vehicle."

Police want to question the man, said Capt. Fredric Foels Tuesday in a news release. They asked anyone with information about the man to call 692-2121, Ext. 308.