CHILDS, Robert P. "Bob"

Age 86, of Humphrey, a native of South Buffalo and later East Aurora, passed June 7, 2018 at Hospice Buffalo. A Korean veteran, retired from New York Telephone, family man. Established Childs Blueberry Farm. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey; 3 children, Peter (Rita) Childs of Hinsdale, Daniel (Carrie) Childs of Humphrey and Nancy (James) Smolinski of Blasdell; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of five; brother of Charlotte (Richard) Wheaton of Traverse City, MI. Also survived by cousins in Ohio, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on June 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry Street, Olean. Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com