CAVARETTA, Sheila A. (Holenstein)

CAVARETTA - Sheila A. (nee Holenstein)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 12, 2018; beloved wife with the most beautiful smile and greatest dimples of Paul J. Cavaretta; devoted mother of Amy (Dean) Stanfield, Joseph Cavaretta and Daniel (Jackie Ozzimo) Cavaretta; cherished grami of Milana, Jack, Roman and Kyla; loving daughter of the late Robert and Joan Holenstein; dear sister of William (Cindy Bacso) Holenstein and the late Robert (Barbara) Holenstein; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 CrossPoint Pkwy., Getzville, on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at The Chapel. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com