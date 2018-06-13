Carolyn G. Curley, 76, professor emeritus at Erie Community College

May 5, 1942 – June 11, 2018

Carolyn G. Curley, a professor emeritus at Erie Community College, died Monday in her home in Annapolis, Md., after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 76.

Born in Alexandria Bay, the former Carolyn Garlock was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and came to the Buffalo area to teach in the Orchard Park schools. She met Dennis Patrick “Pat” Curley in a lift line at Kissing Bridge Ski Resort and they were married in 1966.

After earning a master’s degree in mathematics education, she taught at Medaille College, then joined the faculty on the ECC South Campus in Orchard Park in 1981, retiring in 2012. She was recipient of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1992.

She was among a consortium of math professors from across New York State who created a group of highly regarded application-based college textbooks, “Mathematics in Action.”

Mrs. Curley and her husband were instrumental in campaigning for and building the Orchard Park Pavilion. In Alexandria Bay, she was the founder of the Foundation for Community Betterment’s annual Paddle for Betterment, held every July for 18 years.

As a young woman, she performed in water skiing shows in the Thousand Islands and continued water skiing into her 70s. She also enjoyed kayaking and other activities on the St. Lawrence River.

She was a fierce competitor in golf, backgammon and cribbage with friends and in card games with her grandchildren.

In retirement, she and her husband, a business consultant and former Orchard Park Town Board member, divided their time between Orchard Park, Alexandria Bay and New Smyrna Beach, Fla. They recently moved to Maryland to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Curley Reichert and Shannon Curley Tower; a son, Brendan; a brother, Royal Charles “Bud” Garlock II; and eight grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, in St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, 26 Walton St., Alexandria Bay.