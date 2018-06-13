Calling all lifeguards: Buffalo looking to hire for the summer

With the weather heating up, Buffalo's pools will be open soon.

To get ready, the Division of Parks and Recreation is looking to hire 14 certified lifeguards of high school and college age to staff city pools from July 1 through Labor Day.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old and have their Red Cross lifeguard certification with annual CPR certification.

Applicants also must provide proof of city residency; pass all pre-employment testing, including a physical and a background check; be strong swimmers; and enjoy working with people of all ages.

The salary for the seasonal position is $13.24 per hour.

Interested applicants should call Pools and Rinks Supervisor Jim Blake at 851-5998 as soon as possible.