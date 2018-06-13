Business is hopping at Papa's Popcorn in Clarence

Injuries stopped Michael Sendlbeck's landscaping career, but he didn’t want to just sit around, he said.

That's why he and his wife Robin decided to buy a shed, and turn it into a popcorn stand, which opened in late May.

Papa's Popcorn, 6610 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center, offers bags of freshly popped kernels in flavors like Buffalo wing and Handmade Caramel.

Despite the semi-rural setting, "We opened and got busy instantly, and haven't been able to do much of anything else," Sendlbeck said.

The Marine Corps veteran-turned-landscaper said surgeries made him slow down. "I can't just sit here and do nothing," he said, "so we decided on this."

Papa's Popcorn ($3.50-$5) comes in butter and salt, cheddar, salt and vinegar, Buffalo Wing and Handmade Caramel. "We'll be making a vegan cheddar soon," Robin Sendlbeck said.

"We haven't gotten into kettle corn, because we've been so busy doing what we're doing," said Michael Sendlbeck. "We just got into caramel corn last week, and we can't keep it on the shelf."

INFO: Papa's Popcorn, 6610 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Phone: 946-9166.

