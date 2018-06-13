Buffalo woman sentenced for role in death of Taste of Life owner

A Buffalo woman was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison for her role in the beating death of an East Side restaurant owner nearly two years ago, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Shanita Chapman, 31, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia. Chapman is one of three co-defendants charged in the robbery and beating death of 79-year-old Upender Bawa, who was killed July 17, 2016, in his apartment above the Taste of Life restaurant on Sycamore Street.

Chapman pleaded guilty last month to first-degree attempted robbery, the District Attorney's Office said.

In April, 27-year-old Jamell Chapman, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced to 24 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision in the case. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

A third co-defendant, Dalene McIlwain, 18, of Buffalo, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26.