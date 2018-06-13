Buffalo Public Schools: 5 things to know heading into next school year
Before classes wind down and thousands of kids take off for the summer, the Buffalo school district offered the public an update on what's been going on the past school year.
A "Town Hall Meeting" on Tuesday – billed as the first, but not the last – gave Superintendent Kriner Cash and Board President Barbara A. Seals Nevergold a chance to field questions and concerns from parents.
But the conversation with the public at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on Masten Avenue also provided a glimpse of what's on the horizon for the school district.
Here are five things learned at the forum:
- Gifted and talented lite: The district will spend the summer working on an "Early Childhood Enrichment Program" that it plans to roll out next year. While not a full-blown gifted and talented program, the district will look at infusing elements of that program into daily instruction for students around the district in grades Pre-K to 4. "We recognize that we have these gems in our schools, but that everybody can't be in these 'GT' programs because they're smaller," said Anne Botticelli, the district's chief academic officer. "But we can still do things that support that GT model, so we're looking at more field trips, stronger curricula for enrichment, more teacher training to support the kids and identify those particular students who are ready to soar."
- New model for Da Vinci? Talks between the school district and D'Youville College over a new lease for Leonardo da Vinci High School have led to discussion of a redesign for the school, which is situated on the college's West Side campus. The district is looking to design a program at Da Vinci in which upper classmen can specialize in some of the health-related fields, building a pipeline of students into D'Youville's allied health programs, such as dietetics or physical therapy.
- Special education changes coming. New York University's Technical Assistance Center on Disproportionality has been working with the school district on concerns about the overrepresentation of students identified as needing special education. NYU is expected to issue a report and recommendations later this year. "We needed an action plan," Cash said.
- Team shuttles: Concerns raised about student athletes traveling home from games and practices through tough city neighborhoods led the district to initiate a pilot program that allows coaches to use small buses or vans to take players to and from practices or games. Teachers also would be able to use them for special events, like college tours. The program is being piloted at Bennett, East, Riverside and South Park high schools, while a fifth bus will be used districtwide.
- City Honors labor dispute. The threat of cutting 5.5 teachers from City Honor School mid-year sparked controversy this spring, but the cuts never happened. That doesn't mean this ongoing labor dispute between the school district and the teachers union has gone away. The matter is still in court and both sides have been conversing but are still at a standstill over the issue of City Honors teachers performing nonteaching duties, as teachers at other schools do. "School will end next week, so it will end on that note," said Nathaniel Kuzma, district general counsel.
