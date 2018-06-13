Buffalo man charged with DWI after fiery rollover crash

A 25-year-old Buffalo man was charged with driving while intoxicated after the car he was driving rolled over and caught fire after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The vehicle crashed on Kensington Avenue, just west of Bailey, and caught on fire, according to a Buffalo police report. Officers on the scene flipped the burning vehicle and then pulled the driver and four passengers from the inside moments before the car was fully engulfed, according to the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association and the police report.

The high-speed pursuit started at about 3 a.m. near Suffolk and Minnesota avenues and officers at some point backed off, according to the report. Several items were thrown from inside the vehicle as it fled from pursuing officers, including a bottle of liquor.

The driver, identified as Larry Jones Jr., of Easton Avenue, and two passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. In addition to DWI, he was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, according to the police report.