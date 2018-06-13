BUDNY, Adolph

Budny, Adolph -

Happy Birthday Pop!

You're 100 years old today. It's hard to believe you've been gone for 24 years now. A lot has changed since you left us; our Yankees are winning now, and you're a great grandpa (2 of 'em). But you probably know that and have met 'em long before we or anybody else did. But this isn't like your regular shirt and beer birthday, so we gotta cut this short. Take it easy Pop, watch our for the Kids. You've got a good view from up there, and take care of Mom 'til she comes home too, but don't come for her yet, we still need her here at home. I sure wish this was an old fashioned "shirt and case of beer" birthday like always!

Love, your boys