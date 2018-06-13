[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills have no holdouts as mandatory practice begins

Up until this week, the Bills' offseason team activity was technically optional to attend. That changed Tuesday with the team's first mandatory minicamp.

All players who were physically able to practice on Tuesday did, Mark Gaughan wrote. The Bills have no players holding out for a new contract.

As for practice itself, sophomore quarterback Nathan Peterman had a nice day, taking snaps with the first-team unit.

Shady creeps up on 30: July 12 marked one month until LeSean McCoy's 30th birthday. For NFL running backs, that age can signal a decline in productivity. Teammates don't see that happening with Shady.

“It is unbelievable some of the stuff that he can do,” tight end Charles Clay said. “His footwork, everything. Hands, his IQ. And he’ll go in there and he’ll block. He’ll pass block. I guess that was the thing that surprised me the most when I first got here, is how willing he is (to block) and how good of a teammate he is. It’s unbelievable."

Injury updates: Five Bills missed Tuesday's practice with injuries. Wide receiver Zay Jones and tight end Logan Thomas are recovering from knee injuries. Linebacker Matt Milano and wide receiver Malachi Dupre have hamstring injuries. Defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi also missed practice, while defensive lineman Trent Murphy was limited and he recovers from a knee surgery.

