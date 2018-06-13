Bills Minicamp Notebook: Day 2 brings Josh Allen, offense together

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen continued to see some time with the starting offense Wednesday on the second day of the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp.

The first 11-on-11 session during practice was a red-zone segment. Allen’s first pass was knocked down, and he scrambled on the next play. He made an impressive touchdown throw on the offense’s third snap, throwing a rope to receiver Jeremy Kerley in the back of the end zone. Just two plays later, Allen missed a wide-open Kerley on what should have been an easy throw for a touchdown. Such is life with a developing rookie.

Later in practice, Allen showed off his arm, uncorking a 50-yard completion into the wind to Rod Streater. The ball wasn’t even a perfect spiral, which makes his arm strength that much more impressive.

AJ McCarron got the starting reps in the rest of the Bills’ 11-on-11 work. The team closed practice with a two-minute drill. McCarron was sharp, connecting with tight end Nick O’Leary and Kerley for big gains and then finding Streater in the end zone on a Hail Mary.

Nathan Peterman led the second-team offense into scoring range, but a pass intended for Jacob Croom fell incomplete, ending the series.

Allen then got his turn. After some penalties on both sides of the ball, the offense got out to midfield. With time about to expire, undrafted free agent kicker Tyler Davis came onto the field for a 65-yard field-goal attempt. With a stiff breeze helping, Davis drilled the kick.

“That was a good feeling,” he said. “I was just kind of trying to play with the wind down on that side. I was trying to keep my confidence up.”

Players from both sides of the ball mobbed Davis after the kick.

•••

Lineup notes … Center Russell Bodine was back with the starting offensive line after Ryan Groy was in that spot Tuesday. That competition will continue to training camp. … Marshall Newhouse got a few snaps with the starters at right tackle. Jordan Mills has held that job most of the past two seasons. … Throughout the spring, veteran Phillip Gaines has been the starting nickel cornerback ahead of fourth-round draft pick Taron Johnson.

•••

The same five players missed practice Wednesday: wide receiver Zay Jones (knee surgery), tight end Logan Thomas (knee surgery), linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), wide receiver Malachi Dupre (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi (illness).

Defensive end Trent Murphy wore a red noncontact jersey as he remains limited.

•••

Former Bills receiver Marquise Goodwin won the Pro Football Writers’ Association’s George Halas Award.

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Goodwin signed with the 49ers last year after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Bills. He and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy during pregnancy complications on Nov. 12. Hours later, Goodwin caught an 83-yard touchdown pass against the New York Giants, collapsing to the turf in emotion at the end of the play. Goodwin also lost his father in December. He finished the year with a career-high 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch, which ranked third in the NFL.