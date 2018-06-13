Full schedule: Bills 2018 training camp

The Buffalo Bills will open training camp July 26 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.

The team announced its complete camp schedule Wednesday, with a total of 14 practices in suburban Rochester, 11 of which are open to the public. Camp breaks on Aug. 15.

Fans wanting to see the team on the practice field will have to be up early -- 10 of the 14 practices at Fisher begin at 8:45 a.m. There will be just one night practice at 5:30 p.m. on the first day of camp. The team will also host a night practice Aug. 3 beginning at 6:15 p.m. at New Era Field.

"St. John Fisher has always done a great job of hosting training camp," veteran Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said. "It gets guys focused and locked back in on football. We'll have more than a month break in between minicamp and training camp, so guys will get away and get back to their families. When we get up there, it's great to have everyone focus on one thing. That's how can we get better day by day, week by week, just trying to really grow and come together as a team."

The full camp schedule is as follows: