Business leaders from Buffalo, Hamilton speak out against tariffs

Business leaders from Buffalo and Hamilton, Ont., warned newly imposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel will cause economic harm to both sides, and undercut cross-border relationships between Buffalo and southern Ontario.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership and Hamilton Chamber of Commerce jointly opposed the tariffs on Wednesday, joined by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and union members at Black Rock Canal Park.

President Trump in May imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imported from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported from those markets. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S.-made products.

The trade conflict resonates in Buffalo Niagara and southern Ontario. New York State exports $15 billion of goods annually to Canada, making it the state's top trading partner. And Hamilton is the heart of Canada's steelmaking operations.

Dottie Gallagher-Cohen, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said many of her group's members have customers and supply-chain connections in Canada.

"This is a relationship we treasure and one we want to grow," she said.

Keanin Loomis, president and CEO of Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said trade between the U.S. and Canada since the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement has been "remarkably balanced."

"So when it come to trade, Canada is not the problem," said Loomis, who is a dual Canadian and American citizen.

The Buffalo Niagara region's auto industry has strong cross-border ties, notably at Ford Motor Co.'s stamping plant in Woodlawn. Stamped metal parts are shipped to a Ford assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., to make vehicles.

Poloncarz said industries like automaking are built on the premise of a free flow of goods and supplies between the United States and Canada.

"You don't just change that overnight," he said.

David Wasiura, a staff representative with Cheektowaga-based United Steelworkers District 4, called for exempting Canada from the tariffs. Wasiura said the United States should instead focus its tariffs on countries he accused of "cheating the system," such as China and South Korea.