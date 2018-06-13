Beauts sign Olympic goaltender Nicole Hensley

The Beauts have added a second Olympic gold medalist in as many days.

The team announced Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with goaltender Nicole Hensley.

Dina Cameranesi, who was one of the leading scorers for Team USA in Pyeongchang, signed Tuesday.

Hensley registered a shutout for Team USA against the Olympic Athletes from Russia in South Korea and also won gold in 2016 and 2017 at the IIHF Women’s World Championships. She combined to 4-0 with three shutouts at Worlds.

“The addition of Nicole to our roster brings yet another proven winner to our team and somebody that we think can excel at this level,” General Manager Nik Fattey said in a statement. “Internationally and collegiately, Nicole has distinguished herself among her peers, and we’re excited to bring her outstanding ability to Buffalo.”

Hensley also hold the NCAA record with 4,094 career saves while playing for Lindenwood University in the CHA. Her career marks are a .921 save percentage and 2.98 goals against in 123 games from 2012 to 2016. She also is the NCAA recordholder for most saves in game when she stopped 90 of 92 shots in March 2013. That beat the previous record by 12 saves.

"I am very excited to join the Buffalo Beauts organization,” Hensley said in a statement. “During my visit to Buffalo, I saw nothing but great things from the team, the fans and the city. I am looking forward to my first professional season.”

The Beauts are entering their fourth season in the National Women's Hockey League, having won the league title, the Isobel Cup, in 2017. They lost to the Metropolitan Riveters in the 2018 championship game.