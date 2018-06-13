Area golf (June 13)

Area golf

Holes in one

Paul Bigelow, on the 117-yard 7th hole at Crag Burn, with a 9-iron.

Tom Burt, on the 173-yard 6th hole at Greenwood, with a 5-hybrid.

Gary Domzalski, on the 174-yard 15th hole at The Links at Ivy Ridge, with a 3-hybrid.

Brandon Kapral, on the 105-yard 6th hole at Sheridan, with a pitching wedge.

Corey Kinsley, on the 113-yard 2nd hole at Ironwood, with an 8-iron.

Ronald Kraska, on the 140-yard 13th hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 5-hybrid.

Bob Liebler, on the 145-yard 2nd hole at East Aurora, with an 8-iron.

Eric Knuutila, on the 182-yard 6th hole (west) at Willowbrook, with a 5-iron.

Mark Stanko, his third, on the 160-yard 4th hole at Transit Valley CC.