Amherst teen charged with felony DWI, exceeding 100 mph on Thruway

A 19-year-old from Amherst was arrested Tuesday night after police said he drove more than 100 mph on the Thruway with a blood-alcohol content more than double the legal limit.

Macayl Kunkle was pulled over at about 9:15 p.m. on the Thruway in Hamburg and failed field sobriety tests, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies did not disclose his BAC reading, but said it was higher than 0.16 percent.

Because Kunkle had a 15-year-old passenger, he was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony, along with misdemeanor DWI, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding, driving without insurance, as well as several other vehicle and traffic violations, the Sheriff's Office said.

Kunkle was released from the Erie County Holding Center on $750 bail.