Amherst man acquitted of pouring foreign substance in woman's gas tank

A Niagara County Court jury acquitted a former Lockport resident Wednesday on two felony charges of pouring a foreign substance into the gas tank of his neighbor's car.

Ronald E. Proctor, 59, of Amherst, was convicted of a misdemeanor for damaging property on the woman's porch on Saxton Street in Lockport Nov. 6. But he was acquitted of felony criminal mischief and witness intimidation in connection with the Nov. 17 auto incident, which occurred two days after his arrest on the earlier vandalism count.

Proctor could go to jail for up to a year when Judge Matthew M. Murphy III sentences him on the misdemeanor Aug. 28.