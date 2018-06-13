Amerks re-sign AHL all-star blueliner Redmond to two-year deal

The Rochester Amerks will have a key member of their defense corps back next season as Sabres assistant general manager/Rochester GM Randy Sexton has announced that Zach Redmond has signed a two-year AHL contract.

Redmond, 29, had the strongest season of his career in 2017-18, collecting 15 goals, 32 assists and 47 points over 66 games to set professional highs in all three categories and lead the Amerks in assists and points. He was named an AHL second-team all-star for his work and was considered a key leader on the ice and in the dressing room as the Amerks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Redmond led the team with two goals in the three-game sweep at the hands of Syracuse.

Redmond's 15 goals finished third among AHL defensemen and he led the Amerks with eight power-play goals. Redmond was acquired from Montreal just prior to the start of the season in exchange for forward Nicolas Deslauriers; he played three games for the Sabres and did not register a point.