AK-47, Uzi among 153 guns collected at state buyback in Niagara Falls

Two assault rifles – an AK-47 and an Uzi – were among 153 firearms collected Wednesday at a state gun buyback day in Niagara Falls.

Police Superintendent E. Bryan DalPorto said about $9,600 was paid in prepaid debit cards, ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the type of gun. Besides the assault rifles, many long guns and handguns were turned in, no questions asked.

DalPorto said one man turned in several guns that belonged to his late father and was told they could have been sold to a gun dealer.

"He was like, 'I don't want to deal with that. Get them out of my house,' " DalPorto said.

DalPorto said officials from the state Attorney's General's Office told him it was the second-largest number of guns bought at one of their buyback events.