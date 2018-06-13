After six-run rally, Herd suffers painful walk-off loss

The Buffalo Bisons were one out away from taking three games from first-place Lehigh Valley and coming home just a half-game behind the IronPigs in the North Division standings of the International League.

Instead, the Bisons suffered what had to be their most painful loss of the season when Mitch Walding singled home the tying and winning runs with two out in the ninth to give the IronPigs an 8-7 victory over the Herd Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa."

A lot of heroics on the Buffalo side went to waste. Home runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Dwight Smith Jr. helped the Bisons come back from a 5-1 deficit and take a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

And, Bisons pitching had retired nine Lehigh Valley batters in a row before Tim Mayza came on to pitch the ninth. Mayza faced six batters and four of them had base hits in the winning rally.

Points of interest: The Bisons (31-27) missed a chance to go six games over .500 for the first time this season. ... Between them the two Jrs., Gurriel and Smith, they accounted for five of the nine Bisons hits, scored five of their seven runs and drove in four.

Noteworthy: Lehigh Valley took a 3-0 lead against Buffalo starter Ryan Borucki in the second inning. A home run by Matt McBride accounted for two of the runs. ... IronPigs starter Brandon Leibrandt allowed the Herd no hits until Smith singled up the middle with two out in the fourth. Leibrandt left with 5-1 lead after the fifth inning, having thrown 82 pitches.

Next: Sean Reid-Foley (1-1, 6.75) who won his last start on Sunday in Columbus gets the start for the Buffalo Wings in tonight's opener of the four game series with the Rochester Plates at Coca-Cola Field (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.).