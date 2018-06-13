7 ATVs stolen from Black Rock warehouse

Seven ATVs were reported stolen earlier this week from a warehouse in Black Rock, according to a Buffalo police report.

The burglary at 133 Tonawanda St., was reported Monday night, and the items were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the report.

Two generators also were reported stolen, bringing the total value of the stolen items to an estimated $44,000. A door was smashed with a cinder block in order to gain access to the building, according to the report.