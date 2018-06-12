ZEMAK, Gail (Finlayson)

ZEMAK - Gail (nee Finlayson)

72, of Kenmore, June 10, 2018. Wife of John Zemak; mother of James Gabioud, Nicole (Brian) Ginnane, Mark Gabioud, Riannon (Chris Answeeney) Zemak, Heather (Justin) Friedline; sister of James (Cathie) Finlayson; grandmother of Kiele Gabioud, Sunshine, and Aurora Friedline, Vivian Answeeney, Ryann Orsini, Kaylee (Joseph) Tutro, Bridgette Ginnane and Brian Seamus Ginnane; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 A.M. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Wattengel.com