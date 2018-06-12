YUHAS, Marguerite H. (Pracitto)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 10, 2018; beloved wife of the late Peter Yuhas, Sr.; devoted mother of Peter, Jr. (Lydia) Yuhas, Susan Marie (Sammy, Sr.) Hasan and Cheryl Ann (Richard) Buck; cherished grandmother of Alyissa (Derek), Jenna (Daniel), Eric, Christopher (Kelly), Jessica, Sammy, Jr., Amanda, Katelyn and Emily; fond great-grandmother of Gianna, Landin, Kendall, Davin and Maya; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Pracitto; dear sister of Eleanor Ruzzine, Josie Obrowski, Joseph Pracitto, Paul Pracitto, Anthony Pracitto, Jr. and the late Jan Turber, Ann Macchioni, Pauline Licardi and Grace Macchioni; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be said on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Church at 11 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com