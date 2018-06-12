Amherst Police identify woman, 40, who died in custody

Amherst Police have released the name of a 40-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she suffered an apparent seizure while in police custody.

Heather L. Taylor, of Amherst, was in the custody of Amherst Police on a bench warrant, according to police.

Police said Taylor was on her way to Amherst Town Court when she collapsed in the hallway of the police station at 500 John James Audubon Parkway, police said.

First aid was immediately administered to the woman, who was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police.

Amherst Police said the incident was under investigation Tuesday, though it is believed the woman suffered what they described as some type of medical event.