Viewpoints: Change the date of Buffalo School Board elections

By William Gillison, Samuel L. Radford and Dottie Gallagher-Cohen

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It stretches the imagination to think that less than 10 percent (and in some years as few as 3 percent) of residents in the City of Buffalo have an opinion about how the Buffalo Public Schools should be run. And yet, if you only looked at voter turnout for the Buffalo School Board elections, you might conclude that only this very small population cares enough to cast its vote for those who will have enormous say in decisions regarding education in our community.

While the responsibility to vote or not lies with local residents, there are things we can do as a community to ensure greater turnout and to make it easier for voters to have a voice in how our school district is run.

The Change the Date Coalition, a concerned group of clergy of varied denominations, along with support from BPS parents and students, the business community, foundations and community organizations, believes that significantly more residents would vote if the election were held in November on the general-election date, rather than in May when few are focused on elections. We believe that moving the election date will ensure a more democratic process, engage more residents, save costs and will ultimately result in a School Board less beholden to special interests.

New York State Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, and State Sen. Christopher Jacobs, R-Buffalo, have both recently introduced bills in the Legislature to support this shift. The legislation is critically important this year as all nine members of the Buffalo School Board will be up for re-election, an opportunity that occurs only once every 15 years. The Change the Date Coalition, a diverse group that has come together specifically to call for a change to the election date, strongly supports this legislation.

In recent years, voter turnout in the May election has averaged around 8 to 10 percent and has been as low as 3 percent. According to a recent Buffalo News article, more than 94,000 voters – roughly 67 percent of registered voters – turned out for the presidential election in 2016 while only 14,000 voters turned out for the May 2016 School Board elections when six seats were to be decided. Surely adding 80,000 more voices to determine who makes decisions for a district of 34,000 students would ensure greater representation for our school district.

Those elected to the Buffalo School Board manage the most important service provided in our community, including a $1 billion budget – twice the budget of the entire City of Buffalo. Keeping the election in May with extremely low voter participation ensures that power and control of decision-making regarding the school budget and issues impacting Buffalo Public School children is concentrated among the very few.

Consolidating the election to one in November has other benefits as well. It is estimated that it can save significant manpower and approximately $100,000 in costs by not holding a separate election. It also would be much more convenient for voters having to visit the election booth once a year rather than twice. Ask any parent of school-age children which is the busiest month of the year and most will cite May, given its many field trips, sporting events, concerts, year-end picnics, exam preparation, proms and other end-of-school activities.

Changing School Board elections to the general election has precedent as well. Rochester and Syracuse have both successfully moved their School Board elections to coincide with the general election and have realized greater voter turnout in the 25 to 30 percent range.

While many local districts continue to hold school elections in the spring, they do so to coincide with their annual budget approvals for the coming year, which makes some sense. In Buffalo, however, residents do not vote on the budget, negating a central reason for holding the election earlier in the year.

Opponents of a date change frequently say that combining the elections will “politicize” the election and that it was originally set in May to keep the vote out of traditional partisan politics. Regardless of the date, however, a number of special interests routinely get involved to promote and support candidates, demonstrating that politics does indeed play some part.

Also, given Buffalo’s requirement of attaining at least 500 signatures for district seats and 1,000 signatures for at-large seats in order to get on the ballot (most other local elections only require 25), potential candidates who do not have the benefit of an established organization behind them may realize that collecting that many signatures in the dead of winter is not feasible. This may deter those with new voices and fresh ideas from running.

Changing the School Board election date is not a new idea. In fact, legislators, the business community, parents and other groups have called for this change repeatedly over the years. This year, these diverse groups are working together to make the change and to highlight the many reasons why a greater democratic process is good for our community, will improve our schools, can lead to a more prepared workforce and will contribute to Buffalo’s renaissance.

We are encouraged by recent successes in the Buffalo Public Schools, particularly under the direction of Superintendent Kriner Cash, and are heartened to see improving test scores and graduation rates. Our hard work is just beginning. In order to continue this forward momentum, we must consider all aspects of how we make decisions on behalf of our students.

Changing the election from May to November will ensure greater participation, a more democratic process, lower costs and more convenience for voters. Moving the School Board election will ensure that more residents can have a voice in decisions made on behalf of students and their families and on the serious issues our district is facing.

We encourage all interested stakeholders – parents, students, business and community leaders, faith-based organizations and others – to join us in supporting this necessary change for the benefit of BPS students. Contact your state legislators today to urge them to pass this important bill during this session, ensuring a more democratic process for our community.

William Gillison is pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church. Samuel Radford is president of the District Parent Coordinating Council. Dottie Gallagher-Cohen is president & CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.