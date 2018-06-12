UB women's hoops promotes Cherie Cordoba to associate head coach

University at Buffalo women’s basketball assistant coach Cherie Cordoba has been promoted to associate head coach, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack announced Tuesday.

“Cherie has been with me at three different Universities and she has been an incredible recruiter, organizer, and coach at every stop,” Legette-Jack said. “Each year she and I have worked together we have accomplished amazing feats.”

Cordoba came to UB in 2014-15 and helped turned UB into a Mid-American Conference power and helped last season’s team make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. UB has earned a 90-43 record over fouor seasons since Cordoba reunited with Legette-Jack.

The Australia native was instrumental in recruiting four players from Down Under including point guard Stephanie Reid, UB’s all-time assist leader. Other UB Aussies she recruited are Katherine Ups, Liisa Ups and Courtney Wilkins.