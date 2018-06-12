Two tours over two days

Here are two reasons to put off doing yard work this weekend. One is the Lewiston GardenFest, which includes among the happenings a self-guided tour of beautiful gardens. The other is the Buffalo LIVING Tour, which takes you inside lofts and apartments in some very cool buildings downtown. Admission to both events is free. Tempting, isn’t it?

Some details:

1. The 13th annual Lewiston GardenFest, presented by the Lewiston Garden Club, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16 and 17 along historic Center Street. The event includes a walk of private and public gardens as well as vendors, speakers, soil sampling and more.

The container contest returns this year. The contest is judged by the public during the two-day event, and the People’s Choice awards will be presented at 4 p.m. June 17. There's a children's division as well.

Local floral societies will be there, too. The Hosta, Daylily and Bonsai societies will be at Hennepin Park. The Western New York Rose Society will be on Center Street.

Be sure to visit the website for the list of speakers and other daily activities. And don't forget the sunscreen.

(Coming next: The 21st annual Parkside Garden and Architecture Tour, presented by the Parkside Community Association, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24. Garden maps will be available for $5 at Hillside Children’s Services, 70 Jewett Parkway; visit the website for more information on the day’s events.)

2. The Buffalo LIVING Tour is back for its seventh year – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16. Come peek inside nine downtown residences at Axis 360 at 89 LaSalle Ave. (tour headquarters), Campion Hall, Mattress Factory Lofts, Nickel City Lofts, the Bosche Lofts, Allentown Lofts, the Sidway, Cathedral Commons and Shea’s Seneca. These lofts and apartments are for rent and ready for occupancy now, or will be soon.

“People want to see the new Buffalo. A lot of it is curiousity," said tour organizer Paul D. Maurer, of PDM Marketing & Media, Inc.

Some may not be looking to rent but others are, he said. This tour gives them the chance to see the diverse options available. While the Axis 360 is a new building, the others are rehab buildings, for example.

Free shuttles will take people to all nine locations beginning about 9 a.m.

“People will stay with their shuttle. There will be seven of them that will be staggered throughout the morning to go to all of the locations. If people want to drive to each one, that’s fine too. They can start anywhere because each one will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each of the locations will be staffed by the people who own the building or by their staffs. They know the building quite intimately and are able to describe it to people," he said.

You can download the brochure here – or look for them at coffee shops and other businesses around town. A bike route to all locations is included in the brochure.

(Coming Aug. 25: The Northtowns edition of the Buffalo LIVING tour.)