Top three seeds to begin play at Sargent & Collins tennis tourney

The top three seeds will begin play today in the Sargent & Collins, LLP Men’s $25,000 Futures Tournament at Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

No. 1 Matias Franco Descotte of Argentina will be the second match of the day on the show court, taking on Lucas Gomez of Mexico. That’s after No. 2 Emilio Gomez of Ecuador opens play at 11 a.m. against Jenson Brooksby, the Bryant University star. Later No. 3 Jose Pereira of Brazil will face Jordi Arconada of the U.S.

In Tuesday’s matches, defending champion Alex Rybakov of the U.S. defeated Temur Ismailov of Uzbekhistan, 6-4, 6-0. No. 7 seed Alejandro Gomez of Colombia defeated former Princeton star Thomas Colautti of Great Britain, 6-1, 6-1, as he began the quest for his fifth Futures Singles title.

Admission to the USTA Pro Circuit Event is free and open to the public.