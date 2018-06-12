Tony Awards and network TV need a summer ratings revival

If only network television could return to the days of "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady," the Broadway revivals that were up for Tony Awards Sunday.

But alas, there is just no reviving network television in the late spring and summer.

You might have thought that the Tony Awards would have been poised for a big ratings night locally. After all, the NHL and NBA finals ended so quickly that there was no Sunday night sports competition.

Buffalonians support the theater in significant numbers, as evidenced by the success of Shea's Buffalo and all the local theater companies.

But not many Western New Yorkers tuned in to see "The Band's Visit" sweep the musical awards, Parkland, Fla. students steal the show with a memorable rendition of a song from "Rent" and Robert DeNiro shouting a bleeped expletive at President Trump that got a standing ovation.

The three-hour plus program had a 4.0 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), which is the equivalent of about 24,000 households and was actually up from a 3.9 rating in 2017.

The program even lost to a repeat episode of "America's Got Talent," which had a 4.1 rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).

The top-rated local program Sunday was a 6.1 for "60 Minutes" on Channel 4. "Dateline" had a 4.2 on Channel 2. None of the Fox or ABC programs hit a 4.

The low-ratings are a sad state of affairs for broadcast network programs.

The top-rated program of the weekend was Justify's Triple Crown win of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. It averaged a 10.9 rating on Channel 2 and hit a 14.5 rating for the 15 minutes in which the two-minute, 30-second race was run.

One other ratings note: The third episode of "The Bachelorette" Monday had a 3.5 live rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), which was close to double the 2.0 live rating the week earlier for episode two. The rating for the second episode grew to a 3.0 three days after it aired because of delayed viewing.