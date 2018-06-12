Three plead guilty to attacking 70-year-old after minor car accident

Three people pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Tuesday morning to committing an unprovoked attack on a 70-year-old man during a minor traffic incident.

Taisean L. Johnson III, 2o, of Cambridge Avenue, and Edtical T. Thompson, 22, of Collins Walk Avenue, each pleaded guilty to second degree assault for attacking a person over age 65. Kiara S. Triplette, 23, also of Collins Walk, pleaded guilty to the same charge plus to felony criminal mischief in the second degree.

The three were arrested by Cheektowaga Police on Jan. 18 after their car bumped a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old man on Holstead Avenue. The man stopped and got out of his car, but instead of exchanging insurance information, the three began hitting the man. Others who came to assist the man also were hit by the three, according to police.

Triplette then got into the older man's car and crashed it into cars parked at a nearby auto shop, prosecutors said, before all three fled in their original car. They were caught a short time later.

Sentencing was set for July 23.