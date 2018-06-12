Things to do in Western New York: June 13

Sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. at Resurgence Brewing Co. (1250 Niagara St.). Tickets $19 (non-drinking), $27.50 (drinking) here, and at the door, as capacity allows. Children under 5 enter for free.

An all-you-can-eat assortment of more than 30 plant-based appetizers, main courses, drinks and desserts will be offered in bite-sized form from a variety of vegan vendors. The event, a fundraiser for the main VegFest on Aug. 5, has two shifts of two hours each. - Andrew Galarneau

[Photos: Smiles at the last Taste of Vegan, also at Resurgence, in March]

5 p.m. at Buffalo History Museum (One Museum Court). Free to attend, and the museum is open for free, too.

Food trucks like Flaming Fish, Coyote Cafe, Great Aussie Bite, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Lloyd and Lomo Lomo gather in the museum parking lot, an easy walk from Delaware Park, and the museum opens its doors free of charge.

This week's family gathering is themed Halloween in June, with treats at each truck for those in costume, and a prize for one dressed-up attendee. - Andrew Galarneau

[Photos: Smiles at Food Truck Rodeo in September 2016 | Savor The News' Food Truck Guide for '18]

8 to 10 p.m. at Mr. Goodbar (1110 Elmwood Ave.). Free to attend - free drinks for those who take part in reading. Interest form may be filled out here.

This clever concept thrills in Goodbar, where anyone willing to share from a personal diary, that's 10 years old (or older), can entertain an audience. The more embarrassing, the funnier the content, organizers say.

Diary readers are encouraged to have roughly eight to 12 minutes of material prepared. Think of this event as stand-up comedy without the need to concoct humor on the spot. Karaoke is planned for after the readings have concluded. - Ben Tsujimoto