Thief who broke into Buffalo bishop's home and stole car gets jail

A Buffalo man who broke into the home of Bishop Richard J. Malone of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese in late January and stole the bishop's car was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.

Joshua P. Hobes, 20, was arrested in Rochester with the bishop's car about two hours after the break-in, police reported. He also was suspected in other crimes, including car thefts. He pleaded guilty May 5 to third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Erie County Judge James Bargnesi sentenced Hobes to a year for each felony and ordered the sentences to run concurrently.