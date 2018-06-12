The Briefing: The dismantling of Obamacare

WASHINGTON – Republicans weren't able to repeal Obamacare, but they're doing a fine job of tearing it apart piece by piece.

The latest proof of that came last week, when the Justice Department told a federal court that it would not defend two of the Affordable Care Act's central pillars: the individual mandate that required people to have health insurance or else face a tax, as well as the requirement that insurers offer coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

The Supreme Court upheld the individual mandate in 2012, but now a group of states is suing on other grounds to try to destroy both the requirement that people buy insurance and almost all of Obamacare. Led by Texas, those 20 states argue that the law is unconstitutional.

The Trump administration won't go that far, but the brief the Justice Department filed in the case argued that the individual mandate is indeed unconstitutional. And if it is, the Justice Department said, it's also unconstitutional to block insurers from denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions, or to charge those people higher rates.

Now this is a court case, which means it's months or years from being resolved. But it's really just the Trump administration's latest attack on the 2010 law that aimed to deliver health care to millions more Americans.

Here are some of the other things the Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration have done to undermine a law that GOP lawmakers have tried and failed to repeal:

Obviously, that's a lot of change, all at once, but it's too early to see exactly how all those changes will work out. But they appear to be aimed at fulfilling a prediction Trump made last July.

“I think we're probably in that position where we'll let Obamacare fail,” he said.

